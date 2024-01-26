Teacher testifies in trial against Michigan school shooter's mother Jennifer Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly failing to stop her son, Ethan, from committing a deadly school shooting in 2021. Her husband, James Crumbley, is also charged but is being tried separately. Both pleaded not guilty. CBS News' Elaine Quijano was in court for the first day of the trial and has more on the testimony. And CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe has more on the legal aspects of the case.