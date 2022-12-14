Watch CBS News

Teacher sinks amazing free throw

Mrs. Fitz is a third grade teacher at Holy Trinity School in Washington, D.C., but you'd think she was an NBA player. The teacher was captured on video sinking an amazing free throw at recess – and her students went wild from the impressive shot.
