Teacher among 10 arrested in California jailbreak A teacher is accused of helping Jonathan Tieu, Bac Duong and Hossein Nayeri break out of a southern California jail. She is among 10 people under arrest. The woman got to know one of the escaped inmates as his English tutor inside the jail. The three escapees have been on the run for a week. Ben Tracy reports from outside the Orange County Central Men's Jail.