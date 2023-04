T.D. Jakes, Wells Fargo partnership could mean up to $1 billion to build inclusive communities T.D. Jakes, chairman and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Group, joins "CBS Mornings" to announce a new 10-year partnership with Wells Fargo to build inclusive communities. The partnership includes a commitment of up to $1 billion to fund various projects. Their first project is a mixed-income housing development in Atlanta at the site of a former Army base, Fort McPherson.