Taylor Swift releases new album, "Midnights"

Some of Taylor Swift's fans stayed up for the midnight release of her highly anticipated studio album "Midnights." Billboard Editor-at-Large Joe Levy joined CBS News to talk about the singer's new music and her genius marketing style.
