Tax fraud warnings: Scammers steal identities to take IRS refunds State tax agencies around the country are on high alert amid a surge in criminal tax filings. Alabama is investigating at least 16,000 returns suspected of fraud, while Utah flagged at least 8,000. Minnesota temporarily stopped accepting returns using Turbotax last week. Former FBI executive assistant director and CrowdStrike Services president Shawn Henry joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the latest tax scams.