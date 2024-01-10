Watch CBS News

Tax filing season will start Jan. 29, IRS says

The IRS says the official start of tax filing season will kick off on Jan. 29 this year, with taxpayers allowed to file until April 15 in most cases. CBS MoneyWatch associate managing editor Aimee Picchi has more on this year's tax schedule.
