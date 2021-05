Florida mother goes missing after friends, family get texts from her phone that she has COVID-19 Friends and family of a Florida woman started receiving text messages from her phone saying that she had a serious case of coronavirus. When days went by without any responses to calls, police did a welfare check and found signs of a struggle at her home. Peter Van Sant joins "CBS This Morning" with details on the investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Anthony for this week's "48 hours."