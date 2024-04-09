Watch CBS News

Tax Day is less than 1 week away: What to know

Americans still have a few days to file their 2023 taxes. The IRS says more than 90 million tax returns have been received as of March 29. Medora Lee, a personal finance reporter for USA Today, joins CBS News with tips on making the deadline.
