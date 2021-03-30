Live

Tattoos: Putting the art in body art

When it comes to body art, beauty really is skin deep. More than 45 million Americans have gone under the needle for a tattoo, with many putting themselves in the hands of classically-trained artists. Faith Salie reports.
