Tattoo shop offers free removal of gang-related or racist images Whether in prison or out on the streets, for some, a gang tattoo or a symbol of hate can seem like a great idea. But long after people move on in their hearts, those tattoos can make it impossible to move on in their lives. In our series, A More Perfect Union, we visit a tattoo parlor in Baltimore that decided to help by using pigments for positive change. Tony Dokoupil reports.