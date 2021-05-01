TaskRabbit CEO on company's expansion and the "gig economy" TaskRabbit performs tasks like assembling furniture and washing dogs in nearly 30 cities in the U.S. and the U.K. The company is now announcing that it is expanding to 20 new cities including Detroit, Raleigh-Durham and Nashville next week. TaskRabbit's CEO, Stacy Brown-Philpot, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her company, being a female CEO in the tech industry and address concerns about the unstable nature of working in the "gig economy."