Targeting ISIS -- from South Carolina

CBS News was given access to go inside the base where the U.S. picks ISIS targets to bomb. As we found out, the process involves detailed analysis of satellite photos to find legitimate targets. David Martin reports from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.
