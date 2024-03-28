Watch CBS News

Targeting Americans | Sunday on 60 Minutes

For the first time, sources tell 60 Minutes they have evidence that a U.S. adversary may be involved in attacks on American government officials and a condition known as Havana Syndrome. Scott Pelley reports, Sunday.
