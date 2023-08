Tampa mayor discovers $1.1 million worth of cocaine on fishing trip While on a fishing trip in the Florida Keys with her family earlier this summer, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor reeled in an unexpected catch: 70 pounds of cocaine, estimated to be worth more than $1 million. Castor, who previously served as Tampa's police chief, said the drug bale appeared to have been floating in the water for a while when she found it, CBS affiliate WTSP reported.