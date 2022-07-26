Watch CBS News

Tampa Bay residents face housing costs spike

Housing prices nationwide are up about 20%, but they've soared far more in the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay's home prices spiked nearly 36% and rents are up about 22% from last year. Mark Strassmann reports.
