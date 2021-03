Tammy Duckworth on Asian representation in government, rise in violent attacks on Asian Americans Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new book, "Every Day is a Gift," a memoir recounting her life from a childhood in Southeast Asia to losing both her legs in Iraq and eventually being elected to the U.S. Senate. Plus, her conversation with the Biden administration on Asian representation, and the recent rise in attacks on Asian-Americans.