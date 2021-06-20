Live

Watch CBSN Live

Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal after election

Iran has elected Ebrahim Raisi as president. He will enter office as world powers are trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. CBS News Senior Foreign Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins CBSN from Tehran.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.