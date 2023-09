Talk radio: The airwaves' great divide The repeal of the FCC's Fairness Doctrine in 1987 opened the floodgates for extreme partisanship on the airwaves, making commercial talk radio a landscape ripe for controversial opinions aimed at attracting listeners. Correspondent Jim Axelrod looks at how increasingly radical talk radio has unquestionably divided Americans and hardened our politics. (Originally broadcast October 16, 2022.)