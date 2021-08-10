Taliban gains more ground in Afghanistan The Taliban is gaining more ground in Afghanistan as troops struggle to battle insurgents on two fronts. Meanwhile, Washington's top envoy said the U.S. won't recognize any Taliban-controlled government if power is taken by force. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on the Taliban's offensive, and Mark Jacobson, the former deputy NATO senior civilian representative for Afghanistan and the assistant dean of Washington programs at the Maxwell School, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what this means for the U.S.