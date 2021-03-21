Live

Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl is headed home

The lone American soldier being held by Taliban militants in Afghanistan has been released after a dramatic prisoner swap. Now the small town of Hailey, Idaho, where Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl grew up, is celebrating. David Martin reports.
