Taliban bans women in Afghanistan from university education The Taliban has banned women and girls in Afghanistan from attending universities. Despite initially promising otherwise, it is just the latest in a stark rollback of freedoms for women, which started when the Taliban took control in 2021. Investigative journalist Ramita Navai, who made the PBS Frontline documentary "Afghanistan Undercover," joined CBS News to discuss what this rule means for Afghanistan, and the reality of life for women and girls living under Taliban rule.