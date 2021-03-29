Live

Watch CBSN Live

Taking American-style Chinese food to China

The U.S. is home to more than 40,000 Chinese restaurants, but what's in your local take-out order bears little resemblance to the many types of cuisine in China. Now, two Americans are taking American-style Chinese east to China. Seth Doane reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.