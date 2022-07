Takeaways from seventh Jan. 6 committee hearing The latest Jan. 6 committee hearing focused on the role of extremist groups leading up to and on the day of the riot. "Red and Blue" host Major Garrett sits down CBS News chief political analyst and senior national correspondent John Dickerson, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa to review some of the most significant takeaways from the Tuesday hearing.