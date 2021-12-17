CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Kim Potter testifies on shooting Daunte Wright: "I didn’t want to hurt anybody"
Man who assaulted officers with fire extinguisher on Jan. 6 gets over 5 years
3 million sign petition after trucker driver gets 110-year sentence
"Shopping cart killer" behind at least 4 slayings, police say
Roger Stone says he invoked 5th Amendment before January 6 committee
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tests positive for COVID-19
1887 time capsule possibly found in Robert E. Lee statue base
McDonald's to pay Black store owner $33.5M to end bias suit
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Takeaways from Kim Potter's testimony
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with shooting and killing Daunte Wright, finished testifying in her own trial Friday. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins CBSN to discuss the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On