Live

Watch CBSN Live

Takeaways from Kim Potter's testimony

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with shooting and killing Daunte Wright, finished testifying in her own trial Friday. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins CBSN to discuss the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.