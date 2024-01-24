Takeaways from Trump, Haley, Biden camps after New Hampshire primary As of Wednesday morning, around 300,000 people had voted in the Republican primary, according to a CBS News tally. Former President Donald Trump beat former U.S Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, and President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary as a write-in. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has been speaking to the campaigns, and Nancy Cordes, CBS News' chief White House correspondent, reports on the Biden campaign's latest staffing moves.