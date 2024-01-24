Watch CBS News

Takeaways from Trump, Haley, Biden camps after New Hampshire primary

As of Wednesday morning, around 300,000 people had voted in the Republican primary, according to a CBS News tally. Former President Donald Trump beat former U.S Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, and President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary as a write-in. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has been speaking to the campaigns, and Nancy Cordes, CBS News' chief White House correspondent, reports on the Biden campaign's latest staffing moves.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.