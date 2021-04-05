Live

Watch CBSN Live

Takashi Yagihashi brings Japanese comfort food to The Dish

For more than 25 years, Takashi Yagihashi has been blending his contemporary French, Asian, and American cuisine, earning him a spot on many ‘best of’ lists and a James Beard Award for “Best Chef: Midwest” in 2003. Chef Yagihashi’s newest Chicago restaurant, Slurping Turtle, which focuses on Japanese comfort food, was an instantaneous success, leading to a second location in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Takashi Yagihashi joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" for The Dish.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.