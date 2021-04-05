Takashi Yagihashi brings Japanese comfort food to The Dish For more than 25 years, Takashi Yagihashi has been blending his contemporary French, Asian, and American cuisine, earning him a spot on many ‘best of’ lists and a James Beard Award for “Best Chef: Midwest” in 2003. Chef Yagihashi’s newest Chicago restaurant, Slurping Turtle, which focuses on Japanese comfort food, was an instantaneous success, leading to a second location in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Takashi Yagihashi joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" for The Dish.