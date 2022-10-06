New documentary dives into growing tensions between Taiwan and China Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has committed her armed forces to resist any Chinese advances after China, calling U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's August visit to Taiwan a provocation, bolstered its military presence in the Taiwan Strait. CBS Reports will air "Defending Taiwan"at 8 p.m. EST Thursday to show the full effect of these tensions on the Taiwanese people. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi, the executive producer of "Defending Taiwan," joined anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with a preview.