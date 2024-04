Taiwan earthquake hit during morning rush hour, cranes being used to search for survivors At least nine people are dead and several more are injured, trapped or both after Taiwan was hit with its strongest earthquake in 25 years. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more on the rescue efforts and CBS News Los Angeles Kara Finnstrom spoke with a Taiwanese citizen living in the U.S. who was talking with her mother in Taiwan when the quake hit.