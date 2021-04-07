Live

Taiwan braces for Typhoon Soudelor

A powerful Pacific storm is bearing down on Taiwan, as the country braces for massive super typhoon named Soudelor. Seth Doane reports from Taipei, where the deadly storm is expected to make landfall within hours.
