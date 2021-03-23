Live

Watch CBSN Live

Taiko drummers of Japan

Visitors come to Sado Island for its dramatic coastline, lushly-forested mountains and quiet coastal villages. They also come for the drums - Taiko drumming, which is among Japan's most popular cultural icons. Lucy Craft reports.
