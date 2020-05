"Tactical Beer Response Unit" brings pints to London residents under lockdown An East London pub that was forced to shut during the coronavirus pandemic found a way to get its beer to customers, while customers can't get to the bar. Peter Brown, the U.S.-born owner of the Forest Road Brewery, has set up the "Tactical Beer Response Unit," helping locals get through the pandemic one pint at a time. Imtiaz Tyab speaks to Brown about his efforts.