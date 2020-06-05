Tacoma mayor calls for police officers involved in death of black man to be fired Protests are drawing new attention to the death of a black man in Tacoma, Washington, caught on camera three months ago. Manuel Ellis died from oxygen deprivation after police physically restrained him. Ellis was heard on a police scanner saying, "I can't breathe." The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Ellis' family wants the officers to be arrested. Police say he threw an officer to the ground. Carter Evans reports on the investigation and the video that shows the confrontation.