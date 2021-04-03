Live

Tackling hate speech graffiti with a power washer

In Montreal, Corey Fleischer wants to remove racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti, and as the owner of a power washing company, he actually has the means to do it. Alexander Trowbridge reports.
