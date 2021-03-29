Live

Tablets, e-reading devices may inhibit sleep

Many of us spend hours in front of the glowing screens of our tablets or e-readers late into the evening hours, and a study finds that could be a reason we're not getting enough sleep. CBS News' Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.
