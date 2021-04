Ta-Nehisi Coates on Obama's impact on race and the White House President Obama will leave office in five and a half weeks. The new cover story in The Atlantic is called "My President Was Black: A history of the first African American White House -- and of what came next." National correspondent Ta-Nehisi Coates has written about President Obama several times over the last eight years. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the president' legacy on race.