Author Kimberly Jones takes on systemic racism and economic injustice in "How We Can Win" Activist and author Kimberly Jones breaks down the economic and social injustices facing Black Americans in her new book, "How We Can Win: Race, History and Changing the Money Game That's Rigged." She joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste to discuss what can be done to level the playing field.