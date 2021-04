Syrian President Assad dismisses claims of chlorine gas use as "propaganda" As Syria enters the fifth year of its civil war, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad granted rare access, a year and a half after his last conversation with "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose. Their meeting Thursday in Damascus came amid reports of a new chlorine gas attack in a town where six people may have been killed from the poison this month. Watch the full interview Sunday on 60 Minutes.