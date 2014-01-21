Syrian gov't tortured or killed more than 10,000 detainees, report claims A new report claims the Syrian government tortured or killed more than 10,000 detainees since the civil war began nearly three years ago. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams explains a new report's potential to derail peace talks. Photos in the report are believed to show the bodies of tortured inmates in Syrian government prisons, taken by a defected military photographer. This report contains some very disturbing images.