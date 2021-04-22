Live

Syrian city of Aleppo under siege

The rebel-held areas of the Syrian city of Aleppo are currently under siege. Neither food nor aid has been able to get in to reach the civilians trapped inside. CBSN anchor Reena Ninan has the harrowing details.
