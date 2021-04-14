Live

Syrian cease-fire faces troubles on day two

Two days after a partial cease-fire in Syria, the cessation of hostilities is mostly holding up. But as Elizabeth Palmer reports from the war-torn city of Homs, the relative peace has brought little peace of mind.
