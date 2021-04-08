Live

Syracuse bans kiss cam after attendee complains

The "Kiss Cam" at Syracuse University's Carrier Dome has been removed after a game attendee alleged it captured female audience members being forcibly kissed. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has the latest on the controversy.
