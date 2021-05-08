Live

Switching to vegetables

With 4 out of 10 Americans moving toward a more veggie-centric diet, vegan cookbook author Ann Hodgman shows correspondent Susan Spencer how vegetables can fill in for other dishes, from spaghetti and smoked salmon to bacon. Yes, bacon.
