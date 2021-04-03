Live

SUVs get poor marks in front-end crash tests

Four out of seven mid-size SUVs got bad marks in a type of front end crash that's gotten the attention of the insurance industry. Wyatt Andrews reports on the Iatest findings by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
