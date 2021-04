Sutton Foster goes from Broadway to TV show "Younger" Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster now stars in the hit TV show, "Younger." She plays Liza, a 40-year-old divorced mother who pretends to be 26 after struggling to get back into the workforce. The lie creates a double-life for Liza, as she struggles to keep her secret from everyone in her new life, except her younger love interest, Josh. Foster joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her role and career.