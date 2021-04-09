Live

Watch CBSN Live

Suspicious cancer surge in St. Louis area

Residents of North County, near St. Louis, are joining a class action lawsuit over the high rate of cancer in their towns which they say is related to radioactive waste in topsoil samples. Vinita Nair has the story.
