Suspected gunman still at large after five killed in Texas The search is intensifying for a gunman who shot five neighbors to death over the weekend. Authorities admit they have little sense of the suspect's whereabouts. 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa has been at large since the shooting just before midnight Friday in the rural town of Cleveland, Texas. Five people were killed, including a 9-year-old boy. Janet Shamlian has the latest on the manhunt.