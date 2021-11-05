Live

Watch CBSN Live

WorldView: Deadly shooting near Mexican resort; Honduras presidential candidate arrested

Two suspected gang members have been killed in a shooting in a popular Mexican resort area. A candidate in Honduras' presidential race has been arrested. Pope Francis appointed a woman to the second highest-ranking position in the Vatican City's governorship. And the Biden administration approves an arms sale with Saudi Arabia. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" with headlines from around the world.
