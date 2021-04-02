Live

Suspected botulism kills one after church dinner

Twenty people are hospitalized and one is dead due to a suspected botulism outbreak in Lancaster, Ohio, near Columbus. All of them attended a potluck dinner over the weekend at a church. CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS has the story.
