Suspected 9/11 plotters could avoid death penalty in possible plea deals Pentagon officials are considering plea agreements for five defendants suspected of plotting the deadly terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Under the deals, the suspected mastermind and four of his accused co-conspirators would accept criminal responsibility for their actions and avoid the death penalty. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks down the possible plea agreements and discusses the Justice Department's request for lengthy prison sentences for five Proud Boys members convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.